Stalin's Stand: Language and Leadership on His 72nd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, via a post on social media platform X.

In celebration, Stalin laid floral tributes at the memorial of DMK founder CN Annadurai in Chennai and engaged with schoolchildren at the Dr. Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Memorial.

Meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan praised Stalin for his opposition to the three-language policy, calling him a defender of Tamil culture. Stalin, highlighting AI's role in translation, criticized the imposition of Hindi under the New Education Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)