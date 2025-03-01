Stalin's Stand: Language and Leadership on His 72nd Birthday
On his 72nd birthday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin received greetings from PM Narendra Modi and advocated against the three-language policy, emphasizing the role of AI in translation. Kamal Haasan praised Stalin's linguistic stance, emphasizing Tamil culture and the dangers of linguistic imposition in education.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, via a post on social media platform X.
In celebration, Stalin laid floral tributes at the memorial of DMK founder CN Annadurai in Chennai and engaged with schoolchildren at the Dr. Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Memorial.
Meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan praised Stalin for his opposition to the three-language policy, calling him a defender of Tamil culture. Stalin, highlighting AI's role in translation, criticized the imposition of Hindi under the New Education Policy.
