Hollywood Legacies and New Frontiers in Entertainment

Actor and director Jack Huston confronts the challenges of filmmaking with his debut feature, 'Day of the Fight.' Despite his storied Hollywood lineage, Huston candidly describes the venture as his toughest accomplishment.

Keira Knightley's latest project, 'Black Doves,' merges espionage drama with humor. Knightley, who plays a duplicitous spy entangled in political conspiracies, also serves as the show's executive producer.

Snoop Dogg helped Publicis eclipse WPP as the largest ad group globally in 2024. The rapper's multifaceted involvement was evident at the Paris Olympics, enhancing Publicis's visibility and influence.

Marian Price's legal battle with Disney highlights concerns over media representations. The Irish militant disputes her portrayal in 'Say Nothing,' a series rehashing Northern Ireland's troubled past.

Netflix Japan boasts over 10 million subscribers, signaling robust growth through its unique Japanese-language offerings. This milestone reflects the platform's expanding footprint in a competitive market.

Lily-Rose Depp stars in 'Nosferatu,' director Robert Eggers' revival of the classic horror tale. The film offers audiences a fresh perspective on the historic folklore centered around its female lead.

A planned film studio west of London underlines Britain's construction challenges amid political plans to ease restrictive planning laws. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's commitment to infrastructure reform is put to test.

