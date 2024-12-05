Left Menu

Kala Yatra: Preserving India's Tribal and Folk Art Rhythm

Kala Yatra, organized by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, is set in Bengaluru to preserve tribal and folk arts. The festival aims to create an ecosystem for these art forms, featuring presentations and discussions by artists and historians on their preservation.

Updated: 05-12-2024 22:08 IST
Kala Yatra, a significant festival dedicated to the preservation of tribal and folk arts, is set to take place in Bengaluru on December 7.

Organized by Infosys Foundation in collaboration with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, the event aims to create a supportive ecosystem for these art forms.

Experts and artists will present and discuss strategies for their preservation.

