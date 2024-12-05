Tragic Stampede at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere: Fan Dies as Crowd Surges

A tragic incident unfolded at the premiere of actor Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' when a woman died and her son was hospitalized due to asphyxiation amidst a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad.

Fans had thronged the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor, leading to overcrowding. A case has been registered against the actor, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The theatre management failed to provide adequate security and crowd control measures, resulting in chaos. Mythri Movie Makers expressed their anguish over the incident, pledging support to the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)