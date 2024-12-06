Left Menu

Bhagavad Gita: Bridging Cultures and Championing Conservation

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan highlighted the Bhagavad Gita's importance for humanity and environmental conservation. During the 9th International Gita Conference in Kurukshetra, discussions centered on the Gita's role in promoting unity and cultural values. The event emphasized its global message of environmental and cultural preservation through Haryanvi traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:00 IST
Bhagavad Gita: Bridging Cultures and Championing Conservation
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, stressed the significance of the Bhagavad Gita in promoting human welfare and environmental conservation. His remarks came during the 9th International Gita Conference held at Kurukshetra University, Haryana, as part of the International Gita Mahotsav. He emphasized the Gita's role in reflecting India's unity and integrity.

Dignitaries at the event, including Haryana's Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, reiterated the Gita's message of environmental preservation as essential in tackling global challenges. The conference emphasized the Gita's contribution to moral and religious understanding, guiding individuals through life's difficulties.

The International Gita Mahotsav, inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also featured cultural exhibitions. Attendees from India and Tanzania celebrated the Gita's teachings, furthering ties between the nations in areas such as culture, agriculture, and education, while highlighting Haryana's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024