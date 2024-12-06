Bhagavad Gita: Bridging Cultures and Championing Conservation

The Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, stressed the significance of the Bhagavad Gita in promoting human welfare and environmental conservation. His remarks came during the 9th International Gita Conference held at Kurukshetra University, Haryana, as part of the International Gita Mahotsav. He emphasized the Gita's role in reflecting India's unity and integrity.

Dignitaries at the event, including Haryana's Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, reiterated the Gita's message of environmental preservation as essential in tackling global challenges. The conference emphasized the Gita's contribution to moral and religious understanding, guiding individuals through life's difficulties.

The International Gita Mahotsav, inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also featured cultural exhibitions. Attendees from India and Tanzania celebrated the Gita's teachings, furthering ties between the nations in areas such as culture, agriculture, and education, while highlighting Haryana's rich cultural heritage.

