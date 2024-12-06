Salman Khan's Stylish Airport Sighting Amidst Security Concerns

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport early on Friday morning, amidst increased security measures following a series of death threats. The actor was accompanied by his personal bodyguard Shera and several staff members during the outing.

Khan, known for his iconic style, kept it casual yet stylish, dressed in a laid-back black shirt paired with dark blue jeans. His look was accessorized with a cap, his signature silver bracelet, and trendy black-and-white sneakers. He was joined by Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the late Baba Siddique, who was recently shot dead in Mumbai.

This airport appearance comes after a recent incident in which a fan managed to breach security on the set of one of Khan's films. The fan named Lawrence Bishnoi in anger, prompting security to call the police. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Khan is set to star in the action film 'Sikandar', releasing on Eid 2025, where he will be acting alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)