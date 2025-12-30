Tragic Collision on Sikandarpur-Belthara Road: A Life Lost, Another Injured
A 48-year-old woman lost her life, and her husband was critically injured in a tragic accident on Sikandarpur-Belthara Road. After their motorcycle collided with another bike, a truck ran over the woman. The truck driver fled, and police are currently searching for the suspect.
A tragic accident unfolded on Sikandarpur-Belthara Road when a motorcycle and a truck collision claimed the life of a 48-year-old woman.
The incident occurred as Pramod Barnwa, 52, and his wife, Poonam Devi, were returning to Deoria district when their motorcycle collided with another bike, leaving them on the ground at the mercy of an oncoming truck.
Authorities are actively pursuing the truck driver responsible for the hit-and-run, as locals mourn Poonam Devi's untimely death and her husband's critical injuries.
