Chaos Unfolds at Pushpa 2 Screenings: Police Investigate Incidents in Mumbai and Hyderabad
The screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' turned tumultuous as disruptions at Mumbai's Galaxy Theatre and a stampede in Hyderabad led police to investigate. Amid reports of a substance causing distress in Mumbai, authorities in Hyderabad booked a case following a fatal incident during the much-anticipated film's premiere.
Mumbai Police are delving into a disturbance at Bandra's Galaxy Theatre during the screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Patrons reported the film was paused when an unidentified person allegedly sprayed a substance, resulting in coughing, throat irritation, and vomiting among cinema-goers.
Deen Dayal, a theatre patron, described the chaos, remarking, 'As we returned from the interval, something sprayed in the air caused the audience to cough. The movie paused momentarily as police began investigations.' Ramzan, another viewer, noted, 'The smell lingered for 10-15 minutes, provoking coughing and vomiting. The situation eased once doors were opened.'
Simultaneously, in Hyderabad, chaos erupted as fans gathered for the premier of 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre. A fatal stampede ensued, leaving a child injured. The Hyderabad police have launched a case, vowing stringent action against those responsible. The tragic misstep comes amid rising anticipation for Allu Arjun's latest release.
