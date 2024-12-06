Left Menu

Keira Knightley: The Price of Overnight Fame

British star Keira Knightley reflects on her early fame, expressing that the experience was 'violent' and 'misogynistic'. Her role in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' skyrocketed her to global popularity, but fame came at a high personal cost. Knightley discusses the impact of being a young woman under public scrutiny.

Updated: 06-12-2024 11:23 IST
In a candid reflection, British actress Keira Knightley has shared her tumultuous experience with fame, which she describes as 'violent' and 'misogynistic'. Knightley, who became a household name in her early 20s after starring in 'Pirates of the Caribbean', revealed the heavy personal toll of her success.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 39-year-old actor spoke of the invasion of her privacy and the intense scrutiny she faced during her formative years. Knightley acknowledged that while fame provided her with financial stability and a robust career, it came with severe consequences on her personal life.

Knightley, known for films like 'Pride & Prejudice' and 'Atonement', highlighted the struggles of being a young woman in the spotlight. She criticized the gaslighting she experienced, pointing out the harmful narratives pushed by men around her. The actress also commented on the damaging effects of social media on today's teenagers, especially young women.

