India bag six medals at World Pickleball Championship in Hong Kong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 13:51 IST
India produced a stellar performance at the Hong Kong leg of the World Pickleball Championship, securing a total of six medals, including one gold, three silvers, and two bronze.

The duo of Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare clinched the gold medal in the 19+ open mixed doubles category in the November 29-December 1 meet.

Kuldip Mahajan won a silver partnering South Korea's Kim Eung Gwon in the 19+ open mixed doubles.

Vanshik Kapadia (19+ open men's singles) and Karina Aditya Dwipayani and Vrushali Thakare (19+ open women's doubles) were the other two silver-medallists.

The Indian contingent also brought home two bronze medals, with Isha Lakhani and Roos Van Reek finishing on the podium in the 19+ open women's doubles category.

Mayur Patil teamed up with Neilson Chen in the 19+ open mixed doubles for India's second bronze.

This performance builds on India's strong showing at the World Pickleball Championship's India leg in November, where the country claimed a rich haul of 28 medals, including 11 gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

