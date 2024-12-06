Michelle Yeoh shares how she battled against stereotypes of Asian women at Red Sea Film Fest

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh shared how she has battled against stereotypes of Asian women and fought for better female representation and more diversity while urging Hollywood gatekeepers to do more to ensure more opportunities for women and diversity at the fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to The Hollywood Reporter. When asked about her message to Hollywood gatekeepers, she said, "As storytellers, as filmmakers, especially as women, what we're saying is 'just give us equal opportunities. Let us prove ourselves.' If we can't have a seat at the table because we are not capable, then that's one thing. But we're not even given a seat, we're not even given the opportunity to try.Open the gates and let us in!"

During an "In Conversation With" session, she shared important details about her life, career, and Hollywood. She was met with cheers and a resounding round of applause. "What the hell is going on!?" she said in describing her reaction to reading the Everything Everywhere script, which led her to want to meet the filmmaking duo the Daniels. They originally wrote it for Chan, she shared, noting that male stars often still make projects easier to get financed and greenlit," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While recalling her working relationship with 'Wicked' director Jon M Chu, she said he "can throw the phone book at me, and I'll read" (a script) as she was asked about 'Wicked'. Yeoh observed that the movie reflects contemporary society, especially the value that individuals place on fame and power.

"There's so much in that story that...started, not today, but 20 years ago," she offered. "And I think every day we see more and more of it being reflective of our society and what we face. We are afraid to show our true self." She talked about the film's characters, saying, "I see them reflected in so many of some leaders in the world" who also have dreams and ambition, but "they are completely blinded" by hopes of being the most powerful and what that could lead to.

"I come from a very multiracial society" in Malaysia, the star shared that she was raised on "world cinema," similar to youth in Saudi Arabia. After starting as a dancer, back problems led her to give up her dream of becoming a ballerina to focus on choreography. "And then I discovered stage fright," Yeoh explained. "I would be petrified and wouldn't be able to sleep. So I thought maybe acting wasn't my forte," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress is among the big stars appearing during the fourth edition of RSIFF. Others include Viola Davis, Emily Blunt, Olivia Wilde, Andrew Garfield, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and jury president Spike Lee. (ANI)

