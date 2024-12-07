Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan jet off for vacation with kids Taimur and Jeh

B-town's favourite couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday with their adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh. The family seemed ready for a much-needed vacation. Bebo looked stunning in a cosy printed jacket that she paired with blue jeans, a white t-shirt and chic sunglasses.

Saif kept it casual yet stylish in a kurta and pyjamas. The little ones, Taimur and Jeh, stole the show with their cuteness. Taimur sported a casual t-shirt and jeans, while Jeh looked comfy in a complete white outfit.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently bagged the Best Actress Filmfare OTT award under the Film category for her performance in Sujoy Ghosh's OTT film 'Jaane Jaan'. After winning the trophy, the actress shared a picture of kissing the trophy on her Instagram feed. Bebo wrote, "Babies will be sleeping. Will show them in the morning...Number -7 and counting.....Night night ..."

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino. This year, Kareena was seen in the films 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

Saif, on the other hand, was seen in 'Devara: Part 1' which hit theatres on September 27. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film reunited Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. (ANI)

