Phil Robertson's Health Battle: 'Duck Dynasty' Star Facing Alzheimer's

Phil Robertson, known for 'Duck Dynasty', is facing health struggles, including early-stage Alzheimer's and a blood disorder, as revealed by his son Jase Robertson on their family podcast. Jase shares details about Phil's challenges in his daily life, emphasizing his father's determination to remain active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:52 IST
Phil Robertson (instagram/@DuckCommanderPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Phil Robertson, the iconic patriarch of the 'Duck Dynasty' family, is grappling with significant health challenges. His son, Jase Robertson, disclosed the somber news during a recent episode of their podcast, 'Unashamed with the Robertson Family', aired on Friday, December 6.

Jase Robertson, aged 55, shared that his 78-year-old father is in the preliminary stages of Alzheimer's disease and is dealing with complications from a blood disorder. "Phil's not doing well," Jase expressed, recounting their efforts to pinpoint the health issues. He added that doctors are now confident that a blood disease is exacerbating Phil's condition.

Despite the health struggles, Jase highlighted his father's unwavering resolve to remain active. Phil, who has a large family with his wife Kay, was not present during the podcast. Jase described Phil's difficulty walking without pain and challenges with memory, which complicate engaging in lengthy conversations. Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of dementia, initially manifests as memory loss but can become progressively debilitating. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

