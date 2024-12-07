Phil Robertson's Health Battle: 'Duck Dynasty' Star Facing Alzheimer's

Phil Robertson, the iconic patriarch of the 'Duck Dynasty' family, is grappling with significant health challenges. His son, Jase Robertson, disclosed the somber news during a recent episode of their podcast, 'Unashamed with the Robertson Family', aired on Friday, December 6.

Jase Robertson, aged 55, shared that his 78-year-old father is in the preliminary stages of Alzheimer's disease and is dealing with complications from a blood disorder. "Phil's not doing well," Jase expressed, recounting their efforts to pinpoint the health issues. He added that doctors are now confident that a blood disease is exacerbating Phil's condition.

Despite the health struggles, Jase highlighted his father's unwavering resolve to remain active. Phil, who has a large family with his wife Kay, was not present during the podcast. Jase described Phil's difficulty walking without pain and challenges with memory, which complicate engaging in lengthy conversations. Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of dementia, initially manifests as memory loss but can become progressively debilitating. (ANI)

