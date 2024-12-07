Left Menu

Tensions Rise After ISKCON Temple Attack in Bangladesh

An ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was set ablaze, exacerbating tensions between India and Bangladesh. The attack in Dhour village caused significant damage, including the destruction of deities and temple items. This incident has ignited protests and heightened concerns over safety for Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

Updated: 07-12-2024 19:38 IST
An ISKCON temple in Dhaka district, Bangladesh, was set on fire early Saturday, stirring diplomatic tensions with India.

In the attack on Dhour village's ISKCON Namhatta Centre, significant damage was reported, including destroyed deities and burnt items. Local police have begun a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained following continued attacks on Hindus amidst political changes in Bangladesh, prompting protests on both sides.

