Tensions Rise After ISKCON Temple Attack in Bangladesh

An ISKCON temple in Dhaka district, Bangladesh, was set on fire early Saturday, stirring diplomatic tensions with India.

In the attack on Dhour village's ISKCON Namhatta Centre, significant damage was reported, including destroyed deities and burnt items. Local police have begun a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained following continued attacks on Hindus amidst political changes in Bangladesh, prompting protests on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)