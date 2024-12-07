Tragedy at Pushpa 2 Premiere: Young Boy's Struggle Post-Theatre Chaos

A young boy, who sustained critical injuries at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun, is showing slight improvement, though his overall condition remains grave. Doctors report a reduction in the need for ventilatory support, though the boy's sensorium remains altered, leaving him unconscious as he continues treatment in intensive care.

During Wednesday night's incident at the Sandhya theatre, his 35-year-old mother tragically died from asphyxiation when an overwhelming crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the famed actor. In response, a legal case has been filed against Allu Arjun, his security staff, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station.

In light of these events, Allu Arjun publicly stated his commitment to supporting the family who is reeling from this tragic loss. The investigation into the incident continues, while the city's focus remains on the young boy's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)