Legacy of Leadership: Pramukh Swami Maharaj's Impact on Society and Culture

Union Minister Amit Shah praised Pramukh Swami Maharaj, late 'pramukh' of BAPS, for his remarkable influence on millions, inspiring faith and resilience in the face of challenges for societal good.

Speaking at a BAPS Karyakarta Sammelan in Ahmedabad, Shah highlighted Maharaj's contributions, including establishing 1200 temples worldwide, emphasizing cultural heritage, and promoting drug-free living.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj's legacy includes forming a unified organization in 1972, which now comprises thousands of volunteers, demonstrating the impactful role a leader can play in personal and community transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)