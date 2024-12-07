Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Pramukh Swami Maharaj's Impact on Society and Culture

Pramukh Swami Maharaj, former leader of BAPS, profoundly influenced millions by fostering faith, cultural richness, and harmony. Celebrated for advancing education and creating a drug-free society, he built over 1200 temples globally. His leadership united scattered organizations into a powerful volunteer-driven force focused on societal betterment.

Updated: 07-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
Union Minister Amit Shah praised Pramukh Swami Maharaj, late 'pramukh' of BAPS, for his remarkable influence on millions, inspiring faith and resilience in the face of challenges for societal good.

Speaking at a BAPS Karyakarta Sammelan in Ahmedabad, Shah highlighted Maharaj's contributions, including establishing 1200 temples worldwide, emphasizing cultural heritage, and promoting drug-free living.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj's legacy includes forming a unified organization in 1972, which now comprises thousands of volunteers, demonstrating the impactful role a leader can play in personal and community transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

