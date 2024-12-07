Seers' Guidance Illuminates Maha Kumbh's Grandeur: A Spiritual Partnership in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the essential role of seers in preserving the sanctity and grandeur of the Maha Kumbh during his recent visit to Prayagraj. He reiterated the state's role as partners, attributing the event's success to the guidance and blessings of the seers.

Adityanath announced preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's envisaged December visit, aimed at further enhancing the Kumbh's arrangements with significant project inaugurations. He assured the seer community that their concerns about logistical arrangements would be prioritized, following minor project delays due to natural contingencies.

The meeting bore witness to a united resolve among the seers to ensure the event's success, alongside acknowledgments of ongoing developments in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Braj Dham, attributed to the unified efforts blessed by spiritual guidance.

