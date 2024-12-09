Eco Sustain Expo 2025 and IPEC 2025: Transforming Industry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to host two pivotal events, Eco Sustain Expo 2025 and the 4th India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC 2025), from August 22 to 24, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. These events aim to revolutionize the industrial landscape by focusing on sustainability and process engineering.

The Eco Sustain Expo 2025 will highlight sustainable solutions in areas such as solid waste management, bio-energy, air pollution control, and recycling. Building on its successful debut, the Expo is expected to present an expanded array of exhibitors and technical programs, drawing professionals interested in cutting-edge technologies and global sustainable practices.

Meanwhile, IPEC 2025 will act as a crucial platform for the process engineering sector, showcasing solutions from companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food processing. The events offer a wealth of networking opportunities, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers to foster innovation and collaboration.

