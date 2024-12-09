Left Menu

Eco Sustain Expo 2025 and IPEC 2025: Transforming Industry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad will host Eco Sustain Expo 2025 and the fourth India Process Expo & Conference, bringing together leaders to explore advancements in sustainability and process engineering. Attendees will engage in discussions on innovations in waste management, sustainable practices, and process engineering. The events will feature 150+ exhibitors and 25,000 visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:08 IST
Eco Sustain Expo 2025 and IPEC 2025: Transforming Industry in Hyderabad
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad is set to host two pivotal events, Eco Sustain Expo 2025 and the 4th India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC 2025), from August 22 to 24, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. These events aim to revolutionize the industrial landscape by focusing on sustainability and process engineering.

The Eco Sustain Expo 2025 will highlight sustainable solutions in areas such as solid waste management, bio-energy, air pollution control, and recycling. Building on its successful debut, the Expo is expected to present an expanded array of exhibitors and technical programs, drawing professionals interested in cutting-edge technologies and global sustainable practices.

Meanwhile, IPEC 2025 will act as a crucial platform for the process engineering sector, showcasing solutions from companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food processing. The events offer a wealth of networking opportunities, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers to foster innovation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024