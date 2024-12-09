Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Celebrate Dia Mirza's Birthday with Love and Laughter

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza received heartfelt birthday wishes from industry peers like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Known for her roles in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' and 'Dhak Dhak', Dia continues to be celebrated for her versatile acting contributions.

Kareena, Shilpa wishes Dia on her birthday (Photo/instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan, @theshilpashetty). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, received an outpouring of love and warm wishes from friends within the film industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the first to extend birthday greetings to Dia, sharing an affectionate message on Instagram Stories.

Kareena, affectionately known as Bebo, posted a striking black-and-white photo of Dia with the heartfelt caption, 'Happy birthday beautiful Dia, lots of love,' accompanied by a heart emoji. Fellow actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also joined in the celebrations, sharing a playful birthday message via a lively photo of herself with Dia.

Shilpa wished, 'Happy birthday Dia, may your life always be LIT.' Dia Mirza, who charmed audiences with her debut in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,' has been part of various acclaimed projects in Bollywood, such as 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai,' 'Thappad,' and 'Sanju,' demonstrating her versatility as an actress. Recently, Dia was seen in the road drama 'Dhak Dhak,' featuring a stellar cast and exploring the theme of adventure and breaking societal norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

