Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Celebrates Cinematic Excellence

The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival concluded with 'Bibo Binanao' winning best feature film. The event showcased diverse films and talent with workshops and masterclasses to enhance filmmaking skills. Notable awards included best director for 'Langdai Ama' and a lifetime achievement for Pranjal Saikia.

The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) concluded its ninth edition, celebrating the finest in cinematic creativity across feature films, documentaries, and short films.

Award highlights included 'Bibo Binanao' winning best feature film and Binoranjan Oinam receiving best director honors for 'Langdai Ama'. Pranjal Saikia, veteran of Assamese cinema, was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

The festival, attended by industry figures like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Rajeev Masand, served as a vibrant platform for aspiring filmmakers with workshops led by experts enhancing skills and knowledge on filmmaking, storytelling, and editing.

