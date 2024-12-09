Left Menu

Max Life Insurance Champions Women's Financial Empowerment on 'What Women Want' Season 5

Max Life Insurance teams up with 'What Women Want' Season 5, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, to highlight women's role in financial empowerment. The show features inspiring stories that underline women's impact on financial futures, with guests like Alia Bhatt and Saina Nehwal sharing personal experiences.

Updated: 09-12-2024 18:02 IST
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. has announced its partnership with the fifth season of 'What Women Want,' hosted by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, as a 'Co-Powered By' sponsor. This season focuses on the significant influence women have on reshaping financial futures and breaking societal stereotypes.

A special segment titled 'She is the Difference' is dedicated to showcasing the transformative power of financial empowerment among women in various spheres such as homes, businesses, and communities. The show invites an array of guests from diverse backgrounds, including Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Shreya Ghoshal, Ranveer Brar, and Saina Nehwal, to share their real-life experiences and personal stories.

Rahul Talwar, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Max Life Insurance, emphasized that financial empowerment goes beyond amassing wealth—it involves building security, confidence, and options. Through this collaboration, the company aims to engage audiences with inspiring conversations, encouraging viewers to reflect on and redefine their perspectives on women's roles in shaping a better future.

