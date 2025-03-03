Sonowal Highlights Women's Role in Nation-Building at AASKWA Foundation Day

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, emphasized the pivotal role of women in shaping a progressive society, stating that "a mother’s lap is the world’s best institution of learning." He made these remarks while addressing the Central Foundation Day celebration of the All-Assam Sonowal Kachari Women’s Association (AASKWA) in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Lauding the government’s continued focus on women's upliftment, Shri Sonowal highlighted the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. "Under Modi ji’s governance, women’s empowerment has become the cornerstone of a self-reliant and prosperous nation," he remarked. He reaffirmed that women’s active participation in all spheres of life is crucial to India’s development trajectory.

Referencing ancient texts, the Minister underscored women’s historical contributions to societal progress. "The Rigveda acknowledges the fundamental role women play in fostering knowledge and shaping a holistic society. A mother inspires her children with wisdom and courage, setting them on a path of success. Without effort and perseverance, no one can achieve their full potential," he said.

Balancing Technological Progress with Human Values

While advocating for advancements in science and technology, Shri Sonowal stressed the need to retain human values. "Progress is necessary, but without humanity, it remains incomplete. Our actions must reflect empathy, compassion, and inclusivity to overcome challenges before us," he noted.

Uplifting the Sonowal Kachari Community

Highlighting the need for the Sonowal Kachari community to excel, the Minister urged the youth to embrace skill development, resilience, and dedication. "Success has no shortcuts. It is achieved through determination and hard work. Assam’s diverse ethnic groups must thrive through education, culture, and sports. We must act, not just speak, to uplift the Sonowal Kachari community," he asserted.

Encouraging women to take the lead in driving societal change, Shri Sonowal pointed to the work ethic of Prime Minister Modi as an inspiration. "Our Prime Minister works nearly 18 hours a day with unwavering dedication. If we want to see a strong and prosperous India, we must follow his example and work relentlessly for our community and country."

Vision for Women’s Role in India’s Growth

Reaffirming the government's decade-long efforts to empower women, he acknowledged their growing contributions to national progress. "Millions of Indian women have become self-reliant and are playing a significant role in economic growth. By 2047, we envision a fully developed, self-reliant India, and I urge the women of the Sonowal Kachari community to lead this mission. A strong and empowered women's force will accelerate our nation’s progress."

Distinguished Attendees

The event saw the presence of several notable figures, including Rashmirekha Sonowal, President of the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Women’s Association (AASKWA); former legislator Jyotsna Sonowal; Dipuranjan Makrari, President of the reception committee; Dr. Shrutidhara Mahanta, Professor at Dibrugarh University; Devananda Chelleng, President of the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students' Association; and former Chief Executive Member of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Dandi Sonowal. Local residents and community leaders also attended the event, reinforcing the importance of collective efforts in community development.

Shri Sonowal’s address resonated strongly with attendees, reinforcing the message that women's empowerment is the key to a progressive and self-sustaining nation.