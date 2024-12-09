Left Menu

Raj Kapoor: A Cinematic Tribute to the Legend

PVR INOX Limited and Film Heritage Foundation organize the RK Film Festival celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. From December 13-15, audiences can experience his iconic films across 101 cinemas in 34 cities, highlighting classics like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:02 IST
Raj Kapoor: A Cinematic Tribute to the Legend
Raj Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

To celebrate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation are organizing the RK Film Festival. The event will run from December 13 to 15 and feature screenings of Kapoor's renowned films across 101 cinemas in 34 cities.

The festival promises to be a monumental tribute, offering a comprehensive retrospective of Raj Kapoor's cinematic contributions. Attendees can look forward to experiencing remastered classics like "Awara" and "Shree 420" on the big screen, celebrating his influential work in Indian cinema.

Niharika Bijli of PVR INOX Ltd emphasizes the cultural importance of Kapoor's films, noting their lasting influence on storytelling and their power to resonate with audiences across generations. The festival aims to introduce Raj Kapoor's masterpieces to a new audience, maintaining his legacy in the cinematic world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024