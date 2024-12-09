Raj Kapoor: A Cinematic Tribute to the Legend

To celebrate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation are organizing the RK Film Festival. The event will run from December 13 to 15 and feature screenings of Kapoor's renowned films across 101 cinemas in 34 cities.

The festival promises to be a monumental tribute, offering a comprehensive retrospective of Raj Kapoor's cinematic contributions. Attendees can look forward to experiencing remastered classics like "Awara" and "Shree 420" on the big screen, celebrating his influential work in Indian cinema.

Niharika Bijli of PVR INOX Ltd emphasizes the cultural importance of Kapoor's films, noting their lasting influence on storytelling and their power to resonate with audiences across generations. The festival aims to introduce Raj Kapoor's masterpieces to a new audience, maintaining his legacy in the cinematic world.

