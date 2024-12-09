Jay-Z Denies Shocking Allegations Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

In a recent bombshell, rapper and music mogul Jay-Z found himself embroiled in serious legal accusations, facing allegations alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a civil lawsuit. The claims, dating back to 2000, involve sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, identified only as Jane Doe. Jay-Z, responding to the charges, expressed concern about the impact on his family, including wife Beyoncé and their three children.

Filed in a New York federal court, the lawsuit accuses both Jay-Z and Combs of grievous misconduct following an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. Combs, currently held on separate charges of sex trafficking, denies these new allegations through his legal team, labeling them 'shameless publicity stunts'.

Jay-Z, asserting his complete innocence, described the claims as a 'blackmail attempt' and emphasized his determination not to succumb to what he perceives as extortion. He questioned the credibility of the accusations and challenged their framing in a civil rather than criminal action, suggesting that the truth of the alleged incident remains to be contested in the court of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)