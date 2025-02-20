New York Sues E-Cigarette Makers Over Youth Vaping Epidemic
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing multiple e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors, and retailers for allegedly fueling a youth vaping epidemic by selling products with enticing packaging and flavors. The lawsuit demands hundreds of millions in damages for gross negligence and public nuisance, highlighting the ongoing youth vaping crisis.
New York Attorney General Letitia James launched a lawsuit against various e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors, and retailers on Thursday. The case accuses these companies of igniting a youth vaping crisis by marketing products with alluring flavors and packaging, contravening a state law prohibiting such sales.
The lawsuit targets 16 corporate and individual defendants, seeking substantial financial penalties for gross negligence and creating a public nuisance. James insists these defendants exploited children despite the known health risks and federal laws prohibiting flavored vapor product sales.
According to the 2024 youth tobacco survey, e-cigarettes have been the most popular tobacco items among U.S. children, with 1.63 million students reportedly using them. This lawsuit is part of a broader effort to clamp down on the rising trend of youth vaping.
