New York Sues E-Cigarette Makers Over Youth Vaping Epidemic

New York Attorney General Letitia James launched a lawsuit against various e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors, and retailers on Thursday. The case accuses these companies of igniting a youth vaping crisis by marketing products with alluring flavors and packaging, contravening a state law prohibiting such sales.

The lawsuit targets 16 corporate and individual defendants, seeking substantial financial penalties for gross negligence and creating a public nuisance. James insists these defendants exploited children despite the known health risks and federal laws prohibiting flavored vapor product sales.

According to the 2024 youth tobacco survey, e-cigarettes have been the most popular tobacco items among U.S. children, with 1.63 million students reportedly using them. This lawsuit is part of a broader effort to clamp down on the rising trend of youth vaping.

(With inputs from agencies.)