Left Menu

New York Sues E-Cigarette Makers Over Youth Vaping Epidemic

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing multiple e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors, and retailers for allegedly fueling a youth vaping epidemic by selling products with enticing packaging and flavors. The lawsuit demands hundreds of millions in damages for gross negligence and public nuisance, highlighting the ongoing youth vaping crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:40 IST
New York Sues E-Cigarette Makers Over Youth Vaping Epidemic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York Attorney General Letitia James launched a lawsuit against various e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors, and retailers on Thursday. The case accuses these companies of igniting a youth vaping crisis by marketing products with alluring flavors and packaging, contravening a state law prohibiting such sales.

The lawsuit targets 16 corporate and individual defendants, seeking substantial financial penalties for gross negligence and creating a public nuisance. James insists these defendants exploited children despite the known health risks and federal laws prohibiting flavored vapor product sales.

According to the 2024 youth tobacco survey, e-cigarettes have been the most popular tobacco items among U.S. children, with 1.63 million students reportedly using them. This lawsuit is part of a broader effort to clamp down on the rising trend of youth vaping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025