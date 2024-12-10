Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures Forge Creative Partnership for Theatrical Ventures

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has partnered with Posham Pa Pictures to jointly produce theatrical films starting in 2025, the production houses announced on Tuesday.

Known for iconic films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Ek Tha Tiger,' YRF sees this collaboration as a fusion of creative excellence. Posham Pa Pictures, acclaimed for its innovative storytelling, adds excitement to this venture.

According to Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, the agreement signifies the merging of like-minded creatives focused on pushing content boundaries. Sameer Saxena of Posham Pa Pictures expressed enthusiasm about exploring new creative possibilities and entertaining audiences in unprecedented ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)