Left Menu

Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures Forge Creative Partnership for Theatrical Ventures

Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures have announced a joint venture to produce theatrical films starting in 2025. This collaboration aims to bring together creative minds to deliver unique and exciting stories, enhancing the entertainment industry by leveraging each other's strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:12 IST
Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures Forge Creative Partnership for Theatrical Ventures
films Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has partnered with Posham Pa Pictures to jointly produce theatrical films starting in 2025, the production houses announced on Tuesday.

Known for iconic films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Ek Tha Tiger,' YRF sees this collaboration as a fusion of creative excellence. Posham Pa Pictures, acclaimed for its innovative storytelling, adds excitement to this venture.

According to Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, the agreement signifies the merging of like-minded creatives focused on pushing content boundaries. Sameer Saxena of Posham Pa Pictures expressed enthusiasm about exploring new creative possibilities and entertaining audiences in unprecedented ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024