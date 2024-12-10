'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off': A Thrilling Debut by Tushar Srivastava

'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off,' the riveting debut novel by Tushar Srivastava, immerses readers into a tension-filled crime thriller landscape.

Centered around 'Netaji,' who is on the cusp of becoming India's prime minister, the story takes a dark turn with a blackmailing scheme threatening to unravel political ambitions. The narrative draws inspiration from real-world events that Srivastava encountered during his esteemed journalism career, blending fiction with reality to create an unforgettable experience.

The novel is acclaimed by notable figures and resonating with readers, quickly becoming a bestseller in the crime fiction category, indicative of its spellbinding appeal and well-crafted storytelling.

