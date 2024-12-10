Left Menu

'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off': A Thrilling Debut by Tushar Srivastava

'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off' by Tushar Srivastava is a gripping crime thriller about 'Netaji', poised to become India's prime minister. As secrets unfold and a blackmailer threatens political stability, the police race against time, blending real-world inspirations from the author's journalistic experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:04 IST
'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off': A Thrilling Debut by Tushar Srivastava
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off,' the riveting debut novel by Tushar Srivastava, immerses readers into a tension-filled crime thriller landscape.

Centered around 'Netaji,' who is on the cusp of becoming India's prime minister, the story takes a dark turn with a blackmailing scheme threatening to unravel political ambitions. The narrative draws inspiration from real-world events that Srivastava encountered during his esteemed journalism career, blending fiction with reality to create an unforgettable experience.

The novel is acclaimed by notable figures and resonating with readers, quickly becoming a bestseller in the crime fiction category, indicative of its spellbinding appeal and well-crafted storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024