'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off': A Thrilling Debut by Tushar Srivastava
'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off' by Tushar Srivastava is a gripping crime thriller about 'Netaji', poised to become India's prime minister. As secrets unfold and a blackmailer threatens political stability, the police race against time, blending real-world inspirations from the author's journalistic experiences.
- Country:
- India
'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off,' the riveting debut novel by Tushar Srivastava, immerses readers into a tension-filled crime thriller landscape.
Centered around 'Netaji,' who is on the cusp of becoming India's prime minister, the story takes a dark turn with a blackmailing scheme threatening to unravel political ambitions. The narrative draws inspiration from real-world events that Srivastava encountered during his esteemed journalism career, blending fiction with reality to create an unforgettable experience.
The novel is acclaimed by notable figures and resonating with readers, quickly becoming a bestseller in the crime fiction category, indicative of its spellbinding appeal and well-crafted storytelling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trans-Pacific Tensions: Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel Amid Political Drama
Chaos in Islamabad: The Political Drama Surrounding Imran Khan’s Arrest
Sikkim Political Drama: SDF Distance and Legal Tangles
Political Drama: Congress vs. BJP in Sambhal Showdown
Maharashtra's CM Mystery: Political Drama Unfolds Amid Criticism