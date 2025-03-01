European Leaders Rally Behind Ukraine Amidst U.S. Political Drama

European leaders have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine following a tense meeting in Washington, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a contentious exchange. Trump's decision to cancel a minerals deal with Ukraine has heightened the already fragile transatlantic relations.

The meeting highlighted mounting divisions as European countries, shocked by U.S. Vice President JD Vance's criticism of their democracies, scrambled to bolster their unity. A major summit in London, hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to galvanize collective action and strengthen Ukraine's security amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Amidst the political upheaval, European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO's Mark Rutte have voiced unwavering support for Zelenskyy, emphasizing the importance of Western unity. Meanwhile, comments from leaders like Hungary's Viktor Orbán underscore the complexity of international relations surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)