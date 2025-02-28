Postal Service's Future in Question Amid Political Drama

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is urging employees of the U.S. Postal Service not to be distracted by recent reports concerning President Donald Trump's rumored attempts to seize control of the agency. Speaking in a video message, DeJoy emphasized the agency's independence, highlighting its establishment under federal law, though he admitted changes are possible through legislative and executive collaboration.

Reports about possible executive orders to restructure or merge the Postal Service with the Commerce Department have stirred political debate, with Democrats voicing legal concerns. Nonetheless, DeJoy encouraged his workforce to disregard speculative noise and maintain focus on their duties, despite Trump's comments about integrating postal functions with the census process to reduce costs.

Facing financial challenges, the Postal Service outlined new service standards aimed at cutting costs, targeting up to $36 billion in savings over a decade. DeJoy, who announced his plans to step down after five years, underscored that despite electronic communication's impact on mail volumes, he believes the organization can achieve profitability through a strategic 10-year plan.

