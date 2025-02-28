Left Menu

Postal Service's Future in Question Amid Political Drama

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urged Postal Service employees to remain focused amid reports of potential changes involving President Trump's interest in the agency. Despite speculation of structural changes, such as a merger with the Commerce Department, the Postal Service plans service changes to save billions amid ongoing financial struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is urging employees of the U.S. Postal Service not to be distracted by recent reports concerning President Donald Trump's rumored attempts to seize control of the agency. Speaking in a video message, DeJoy emphasized the agency's independence, highlighting its establishment under federal law, though he admitted changes are possible through legislative and executive collaboration.

Reports about possible executive orders to restructure or merge the Postal Service with the Commerce Department have stirred political debate, with Democrats voicing legal concerns. Nonetheless, DeJoy encouraged his workforce to disregard speculative noise and maintain focus on their duties, despite Trump's comments about integrating postal functions with the census process to reduce costs.

Facing financial challenges, the Postal Service outlined new service standards aimed at cutting costs, targeting up to $36 billion in savings over a decade. DeJoy, who announced his plans to step down after five years, underscored that despite electronic communication's impact on mail volumes, he believes the organization can achieve profitability through a strategic 10-year plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

