New Film and Television Institute Set to Transform Arunachal Pradesh

A central delegation met with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Gupta to discuss the Film and Television Institute (FTI) at Jote. This initiative promises to offer advanced facilities and foster local talent in filmmaking, marking it as the third such institute in India following FTII-Pune and SRFTI-Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A central delegation held talks with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Gupta on Tuesday, focusing on the development of the Film and Television Institute (FTI) at Jote near Itanagar.

This will be India's third major institute for film training, following the footsteps of FTII-Pune and SRFTI-Kolkata.

Comprehensive discussions covered infrastructure, logistical support, and potential impacts on regional growth. Chief Secretary Gupta pledged full support for the promptly completion of the institute, emphasizing its significance in empowering local youth through unparalleled media education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

