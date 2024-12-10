Hindus Demand Global Attention: Uniting Voices Against Alleged Persecution in Bangladesh

In a series of coordinated protests, several Hindu organizations took to the streets across North India to decry alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Rallies in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Dharamsala aimed to shed light on what they describe as 'genocide' faced by religious minorities in the neighboring country.

Hundreds of demonstrators, including representatives from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged a protest march in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, criticizing the alleged ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Similar protests unfolded in Lucknow, highlighting systemic rights violations and demanding international intervention.

Security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, as protestors called for the UN Human Rights Council to initiate urgent measures. The protest march, coinciding with World Human Rights Day, underscored the shared historical ties between India and Bangladesh while condemning perceived governmental apathy to the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)