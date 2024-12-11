Left Menu

MINI United India: A Celebration of Unity and Passion

MINI United India marked a historic event in Bengaluru on 7 December 2024, assembling hundreds of MINI owners and over 100 cars from across cities. The gathering celebrated the community spirit, individuality, and the MINI ethos of 'BIG LOVE' through engaging activities and experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:03 IST
MINI United India: A Celebration of Unity and Passion

MINI United India, the inaugural event held in Bengaluru on December 7, 2024, assembled an impressive gathering of MINI car enthusiasts from across the nation. This marked the largest assembly of its kind in India, uniting owners from major cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

The event was a vibrant showcase of the MINI community's passion and individuality, highlighting the 'BIG LOVE' ethos that the brand is known for. A lineup of activities was designed to engage attendees, fostering connections among MINI aficionados.

True to MINI's adventurous spirit, the event offered a memorable celebration that encapsulated the brand's legacy since 1959. For additional information, contact Abhay Dange or Satchit Gayakwad at BMW Group India, or visit their official social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024