MINI United India: A Celebration of Unity and Passion

MINI United India, the inaugural event held in Bengaluru on December 7, 2024, assembled an impressive gathering of MINI car enthusiasts from across the nation. This marked the largest assembly of its kind in India, uniting owners from major cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

The event was a vibrant showcase of the MINI community's passion and individuality, highlighting the 'BIG LOVE' ethos that the brand is known for. A lineup of activities was designed to engage attendees, fostering connections among MINI aficionados.

True to MINI's adventurous spirit, the event offered a memorable celebration that encapsulated the brand's legacy since 1959. For additional information, contact Abhay Dange or Satchit Gayakwad at BMW Group India, or visit their official social media platforms.

