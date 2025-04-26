Left Menu

Markets Surge: Tech Stocks and Trade Hopes Propel Gains

Global stock markets ascended on Friday, led by tech gains, with Nasdaq rising over 1%. Alphabet shares boosted after earnings surpass estimates. Trump's trade talks' ambiguity persists despite claims of dialogue with China. Stock gains spurred optimism over tariff impacts easing. Dollar revived slightly; gold fell amidst trade war de-escalation hopes.

In a promising turn for global markets, major stock indexes saw a notable rise on Friday, bolstered by strong performances in tech-related shares. The Nasdaq led the way with an impressive increase of over 1%, spurred by an uptick in shares of Alphabet, Google's parent company, following its promising earnings report.

The ongoing uncertainty stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff strategies continued to dominate discussions during corporate earnings calls this season. Despite Trump's claims of engaging in tariff discussions with China, Beijing's denial highlights the persistent confusion surrounding the trade war's progression.

Investment sentiment was slightly buoyed as fears abated somewhat, thanks to potential positive resolutions regarding U.S.-China trade tensions. Market indicators such as the S&P 500 and the European STOXX 600 reflected this optimistic tone with discernible gains. Meanwhile, the dollar recovered after recent downturns, and gold prices fell as investors gained confidence in a potential resolution.

