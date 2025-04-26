Judge Arrest Sparks National Immigration Enforcement Dispute

Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan has been charged by U.S. officials for allegedly aiding a man's escape from immigration authorities during a court session, escalating tensions over immigration enforcement between President Donald Trump's administration and local officials.

Dugan briefly appeared in a federal court to face obstruction and concealment charges, amid public support, as chants of 'free the judge now' echoed outside. Released ahead of a May 15 plea, Dugan was escorted away in silence after the hearing.

Attorney General Pam Bondi advocates for upholding the law, while the Trump administration maintains pressure on judges opposing its policies. The case emphasizes the conflict between federal initiatives and local judicial sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)