High-Stakes Diplomacy: Witkoff Meets Putin Amid Ukraine Tensions
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine. The meeting was described as productive, with a focus on resuming talks between Russia and Ukraine. The discussions also covered broader international issues, despite some disagreements.
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, held a three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to deliberate on efforts to conclude the Ukraine war. The Kremlin hailed the meeting as constructive and indicated a narrowing of the gap between Russian and American positions.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reported that, beyond the Ukrainian issue, the discussions also encompassed various international concerns, leading to improved mutual understanding. Talks hinted at potential resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which ceased soon after the 2022 invasion.
While the meeting unfolded, tensions escalated with reports of a car bomb killing a senior Russian officer. Meanwhile, President Trump, en route to Rome, remained hopeful about peace prospects but cautioned against stalling progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Witkoff
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Trump
- peace talks
- Russia
- negotiations
- international issues
- Kremlin
- conflict
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Russia Advances in Ukraine's Sumy Region
Russia-U.S. Continue Talks on Prisoner Swaps Amid Tensions
India Intensifies Trade Negotiations with US Amid Global Tech Dynamics
Diplomatic Exchange: Prisoner Swaps Bolster US-Russia Relations
Ukrainian Air Defense Counters Russian Drone Assault