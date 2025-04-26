Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Witkoff Meets Putin Amid Ukraine Tensions

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine. The meeting was described as productive, with a focus on resuming talks between Russia and Ukraine. The discussions also covered broader international issues, despite some disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 01:17 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Witkoff Meets Putin Amid Ukraine Tensions
Witkoff

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, held a three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to deliberate on efforts to conclude the Ukraine war. The Kremlin hailed the meeting as constructive and indicated a narrowing of the gap between Russian and American positions.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reported that, beyond the Ukrainian issue, the discussions also encompassed various international concerns, leading to improved mutual understanding. Talks hinted at potential resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which ceased soon after the 2022 invasion.

While the meeting unfolded, tensions escalated with reports of a car bomb killing a senior Russian officer. Meanwhile, President Trump, en route to Rome, remained hopeful about peace prospects but cautioned against stalling progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025