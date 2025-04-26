High-Stakes Diplomacy: Witkoff Meets Putin Amid Ukraine Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, held a three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to deliberate on efforts to conclude the Ukraine war. The Kremlin hailed the meeting as constructive and indicated a narrowing of the gap between Russian and American positions.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reported that, beyond the Ukrainian issue, the discussions also encompassed various international concerns, leading to improved mutual understanding. Talks hinted at potential resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which ceased soon after the 2022 invasion.

While the meeting unfolded, tensions escalated with reports of a car bomb killing a senior Russian officer. Meanwhile, President Trump, en route to Rome, remained hopeful about peace prospects but cautioned against stalling progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)