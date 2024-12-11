Celebrating the Timeless Impact of Subramania Bharati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a momentous occasion on Wednesday by unveiling an extensive compilation of the complete works of celebrated Tamil poet and freedom fighter, Subramania Bharati, at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

In his address, Modi emphasized Bharati's enduring legacy, describing him as a rare figure whose thoughts continue to inspire new generations. The collection, spanning 23 volumes and meticulously edited by Seeni Viswanathan, offers a deep dive into Bharati's literary and philosophical contributions.

Modi reiterated the profound connection between Bharati and himself, citing their shared link through Kashi, and highlighted the social reformer's progressive ideals on equality and women's empowerment, calling Bharati a 'visionary poet'.

