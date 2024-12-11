Left Menu

Celebrating the Timeless Impact of Subramania Bharati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a compendium of Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati's works. Modi hailed Bharati's enduring intellectual and cultural influence, noting the collection's insight into Bharati's ideas and social reform efforts. Bharati remains an inspirational figure promoting equality and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:38 IST
Celebrating the Timeless Impact of Subramania Bharati
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a momentous occasion on Wednesday by unveiling an extensive compilation of the complete works of celebrated Tamil poet and freedom fighter, Subramania Bharati, at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

In his address, Modi emphasized Bharati's enduring legacy, describing him as a rare figure whose thoughts continue to inspire new generations. The collection, spanning 23 volumes and meticulously edited by Seeni Viswanathan, offers a deep dive into Bharati's literary and philosophical contributions.

Modi reiterated the profound connection between Bharati and himself, citing their shared link through Kashi, and highlighted the social reformer's progressive ideals on equality and women's empowerment, calling Bharati a 'visionary poet'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024