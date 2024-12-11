Left Menu

Family Feud: Mohan Babu's Altercation with Journalist

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu faces legal trouble for allegedly assaulting a video journalist during a family dispute at his residence. The altercation is linked to tensions within Babu's family, leading to police involvement. Media backlash resulted in protests, demanding an apology from the actor.

11-12-2024
Legal action has been initiated against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu after a video journalist accused him of assault amid a heated family dispute at Babu's residence. The journalist sustained a head injury during the altercation.

The incident unfolded during ongoing tensions between Mohan Babu and his son Manoj, with the actor reportedly using aggressive language and actions to confront journalists covering the event. Law enforcement authorities have registered a case under Section 118 (1) of the BNS against the senior actor.

The family discord became public when Babu lodged a complaint against Manoj, asserting that his son and daughter-in-law attempted to seize his residence by coercion. Media protests have emerged following the incident, urging Mohan Babu to issue a formal apology.

