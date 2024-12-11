Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati: Inspirations from a Revolutionary Poet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, and Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorate the 143rd birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati. Modi emphasized Bharati's vision for India, while other leaders highlighted his contributions to Tamil literature, societal reform, and the freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, commemorated Mahakavi Subramania Bharati's 143rd birth anniversary. In a tribute on social media platform 'X', PM Modi expressed his honor in releasing a compendium of Bharati's works, recognizing his enduring vision for a prosperous and empowered India.

In a statement, the PMO India lauded Bharati's literary contributions as a treasure of the Tamil language. Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored him as the father of modern Tamil literature, acknowledging his role in illuminating the nation's freedom struggle with profound wisdom and societal reforms.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi and Chief Minister Stalin participated in a ceremonial tribute, highlighting Bharati's stand against regressive practices and his dedication to societal advancement, women's emancipation, and the independence movement. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami also paid homage, referencing Bharati's impactful verses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

