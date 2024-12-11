Left Menu

Telangana Pushes for Tourism Boost with Central Support

The Telangana government's representative, A P Jithender Reddy, met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging swift approval and financial aid for the state's tourism projects. He also invited the minister to the Surabhi Theater Art Festival in Telangana.

In a bid to advance the state's tourism sector, Telangana's Special Representative in New Delhi, A P Jithender Reddy, engaged with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Reddy requested expedited approval for several pending tourism projects and sought financial backing from the central government to ensure their timely completion, according to an official statement.

Reddy further extended an invitation to Minister Shekhawat to grace the Surabhi Theater Art Festival in Telangana as the chief guest on December 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

