Prioritizing Mental Health: A Key to Corporate Success

Organizations must prioritize mental health to boost employee performance, said R Chandrasekaran, former Executive Vice Chairman of Cognizant, during a recent event. He highlighted the critical role mental wellness plays in achieving exceptional results.

Speaking at the launch of Ewolv, a new platform focused on the well-being of working women, Chandrasekaran stressed that many organizations overlook mental health while emphasizing technical and managerial skills.

The event underscored the value of recognizing stress in both educational and professional settings. Chandrasekaran urged businesses to assess employees' mental health as part of their overall skill set, noting that happier employees contribute significantly to a company's success.

