Prioritizing Mental Health: A Key to Corporate Success

Addressing mental health in the workplace is essential for enhancing employee performance, according to R Chandrasekaran. At the Ewolv platform launch, he emphasized the need for organizations to focus on mental wellness, particularly for working women. Recognizing mental health alongside professional skills benefits both individuals and companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:21 IST
Organizations must prioritize mental health to boost employee performance, said R Chandrasekaran, former Executive Vice Chairman of Cognizant, during a recent event. He highlighted the critical role mental wellness plays in achieving exceptional results.

Speaking at the launch of Ewolv, a new platform focused on the well-being of working women, Chandrasekaran stressed that many organizations overlook mental health while emphasizing technical and managerial skills.

The event underscored the value of recognizing stress in both educational and professional settings. Chandrasekaran urged businesses to assess employees' mental health as part of their overall skill set, noting that happier employees contribute significantly to a company's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

