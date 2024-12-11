Celebrating Raj Kapoor: A Cinematic Legacy Meets Political Clover

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the centenary of renowned filmmaker Raj Kapoor, celebrating the golden era of Indian cinema. He suggested the Kapoor family create a documentary to encapsulate Kapoor's global influence.

Meeting on the eve of Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, Modi emphasized the filmmaker's pivotal role in India's cultural diplomacy, even before 'soft power' became a buzzword.

The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, expressed immense pride and gratitude for Modi's recognition, discussing how to further Raj Kapoor's legacy internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)