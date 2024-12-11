Celebrating Raj Kapoor: A Cinematic Legacy Meets Political Clover
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Kapoor family to commemorate the centenary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Modi suggested the family create a documentary highlighting Kapoor's international 'soft power' influence. The Kapoor family shared heartfelt moments, hoping to continue Raj Kapoor's legacy, praised Modi's global influence, and expressed gratitude.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the centenary of renowned filmmaker Raj Kapoor, celebrating the golden era of Indian cinema. He suggested the Kapoor family create a documentary to encapsulate Kapoor's global influence.
Meeting on the eve of Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, Modi emphasized the filmmaker's pivotal role in India's cultural diplomacy, even before 'soft power' became a buzzword.
The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, expressed immense pride and gratitude for Modi's recognition, discussing how to further Raj Kapoor's legacy internationally.
