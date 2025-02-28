Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BBC's Gaza Documentary

The British government summoned the BBC for an inquiry into a documentary narrated by a Hamas official's son. Allegations of bias arose, forcing the BBC to remove 'Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone' after discovering connections to Hamas. Critics demanded a review of the mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:22 IST
The British government has summoned the BBC for an urgent meeting concerning a documentary narrated by the son of a deputy minister in Gaza's Hamas administration. The film, "Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone," raised objections due to its narrator's connections to the Palestinian militant group, designated as a terrorist organization by the UK.

The BBC pulled the documentary from its online platform after facing backlash and acknowledged "serious flaws" in the production. Critics, both online and within the organization, accused the BBC of bias regarding its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict. This has prompted renewed conversations about the broadcaster's impartiality.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has called for a comprehensive review, saying the incident damaged the BBC's credibility. Echoing these sentiments, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel criticized the BBC for what she dubbed as airing a "Hamas propaganda film." The documentary's production company and Hamas have yet to respond publicly.

