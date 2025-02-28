Afreximbank Unveils Impact Stories: A Documentary Series Showcasing Transformational Development Across Africa

Afreximbank (www.Afreximbank.com) proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking documentary series, Impact Stories. This series aims to highlight the profound development impact of the Bank’s interventions across multiple sectors and countries, both on the African continent and in the diaspora.

Bringing Africa’s Growth Narrative to Life

Season One of Impact Stories consists of six compelling episodes, which premiered on Afreximbank TV (Watch Here) on February 27, 2025. Produced in collaboration with CNN’s Create Studio services, the series weaves together real-life narratives to showcase how Afreximbank’s initiatives have transformed individuals, businesses, communities, and national economies. Through firsthand testimonials, the series fosters an emotional connection with audiences while reinforcing a shared commitment to Africa’s economic empowerment, trade expansion, and sustainable development.

Filming Across Six Countries: Spotlighting Key Projects

The inaugural season, filmed across six countries, explores impactful projects that illustrate the Bank’s mission to drive Africa’s economic independence through trade and trade-enabling infrastructure. Each episode presents a powerful story of transformation:

Zimborders Beitbridge Project (Zimbabwe): This episode highlights the expansion, upgrade, and modernization of the Beitbridge Border Post, a pivotal gateway for trade in Southern Africa. Afreximbank’s investment in border infrastructure is easing trade inefficiencies, fostering intra-African commerce, and accelerating regional economic growth.

Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (Benin): Led by Afreximbank investee company Arise Integrated Industrial Platform (Arise IIP), this initiative is transforming Benin into an industrial powerhouse by promoting job creation, local value addition, and export diversification.

Oando PLC (Nigeria): This episode delves into Afreximbank’s strategic support for Oando PLC, which successfully acquired a key Nigerian oil sector joint venture. The project is a landmark in boosting local content participation and driving economic prosperity in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Eva’s Coffee (Kenya): The series showcases the journey of Eva’s Coffee, an SME that is reshaping Kenya’s coffee industry by enhancing export development and integrating local farmers into the global supply chain.

Reine Ablaa – CANEX Music Factory (Pan-African): This episode follows the rise of Reine Ablaa, a rising star nurtured through Afreximbank’s CANEX Music Factory initiative. It highlights the Bank’s role in fostering Africa’s creative industries and enabling artists to access global opportunities.

Pan African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS): The final episode explores the revolutionary PAPSS, a payment system designed to facilitate seamless transactions across African countries, reducing reliance on foreign currencies and unlocking intra-African trade potential.

Afreximbank’s Commitment to Economic Transformation

Anne Ezeh, Director of Communications and Events at Afreximbank, reaffirmed the Bank’s role in Africa’s development:

“Afreximbank was founded to drive Africa’s economic independence through trade and trade-enabling infrastructure. For the past thirty-two years, we have consistently translated that mandate into impactful projects and initiatives across the continent. The Impact Stories series represents an avenue to showcase the tangible progress we are making to transform the economic fortunes of the African people while reminding us of the development challenges that remain.”

Why Impact Storytelling Matters

Impact Stories goes beyond traditional documentary filmmaking—it is a testament to how economic interventions transform lives. By blending data, evidence, and personal experiences, the series amplifies the significance of Afreximbank’s initiatives, demonstrating their direct impact on communities, businesses, and national economies. These compelling narratives serve as powerful advocacy tools, inspiring further support for Africa’s development.

Where to Watch

The first episode premiered on February 27, 2025, on Afreximbank TV, with new episodes released weekly. Audiences can follow the series on Afreximbank’s official platforms to witness firsthand how Africa is charting its course toward economic self-sufficiency and trade-driven growth.

Visit www.Afreximbank.com to learn more about the Bank’s initiatives and the Impact Stories documentary series.