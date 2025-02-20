Ukrainian Documentary 'Timestamp' Challenges Audiences Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian director Kateryna Gornostai's latest documentary, 'Timestamp,' premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, offering a poignant glimpse into school life in Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, now in its third year.

Gornostai conveyed the importance of her work to Reuters in Berlin, likening her role to that of a diplomat representing her country. She emphasized the resilience of real Ukrainian teachers and students, who continue to navigate daily life amid conflict.

'Timestamp' is competing for the festival's prestigious Golden Bear, marking a significant moment for Ukrainian cinema. The film has garnered acclaim for its vivid portrayal of Ukrainian classrooms, juxtaposing scenes of dance lessons for graduations with those taken in bunkers under air raid alerts.

