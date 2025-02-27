Mary Millben Lauds Trump’s Kindness at CPAC: A Testament to Soft Power

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), African-American singer and actress Mary Millben shared a heartwarming instance of kindness by US President Donald Trump. Millben, who was initially told her performance would be cut due to Trump's early arrival, was supported by the former President who delayed his speech to ensure she could sing.

In a social media post, Millben described the incident, emphasizing Trump's kindness and unwavering support. She mentioned how Trump intervened upon overhearing backstage discussions, insisting she perform before he took the stage. This gesture, she said, highlighted his 'soft power' and marked a moment of humility and emotion for her.

Millben expressed her gratitude towards Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, acknowledging their support for her career throughout their White House tenure. Her testimony serves as a personal account of Trump's compassionate side, even as he addressed significant issues at the CPAC event, such as his deportation program.

(With inputs from agencies.)