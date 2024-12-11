Left Menu

Stadoto Shines at Kolkata International Film Festival

The Bulgarian film 'Stadoto' won the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival. Directed by Milko Lazarov, it tells a touching story about a man and his gifted daughter. The festival featured award-winning films and directors from around the world.

Updated: 11-12-2024 21:34 IST
Stadoto Shines at Kolkata International Film Festival
The Bulgarian film 'Stadoto', directed by Milko Lazarov, emerged victorious at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival, clinching the prestigious Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award in the international competition section. Held in Kolkata, the festival concluded on Tuesday with a diverse display of cinema from around the globe.

Ana Endara from Panama received the Best Director award for her film 'Querido Tropico' within the international segment. 'Stadoto' also earned a Fipresci award, acknowledging its impactful storytelling and cinematic innovation. The film explores the theme of a father's love for his talented daughter amidst societal prejudice.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the festival's success, encouraging more arts exchanges between filmmakers and audiences worldwide. The festival, in its 30th edition, showcased 179 films from 29 countries and plans are already underway for its next installment, according to KIFF Chairman Goutam Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

