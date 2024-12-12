Aaliyah Kashyap & Shane Gregoire's Star-Studded Wedding Celebration
Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, married Shane Gregoire. The couple announced their engagement in May 2023 and shared their wedding photos on Instagram. The wedding was attended by celebrities like Jahnvi Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and others, with warm wishes pouring in from family and friends.
Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has wed Shane Gregoire, marking a significant personal milestone. At 23, the YouTuber celebrated the occasion with her longtime-boyfriend, sharing their joy publicly on Instagram.
The announcement of their engagement, initially revealed in May 2023, culminated in a glamorous ceremony. The wedding, set against a backdrop of joy and celebration, saw attendance from prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including actor Jahnvi Kapoor and producer Guneet Monga, each extending heartfelt congratulatory messages.
The wedding reception was equally star-studded, hosting an array of celebrities such as Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Abhishek Bachchan, emphasizing the celebratory mood surrounding Aaliyah and Shane's union.
