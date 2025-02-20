Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Dynamic Visit to Rae Bareli: A Day of Engagements

Rahul Gandhi visits Rae Bareli, interacting with local leaders and citizens. His schedule includes discussions with party workers, meetings with students, unveiling a statue, and addressing gatherings. Surprise stops in Unchahar and Sadar constituencies add intrigue to his itinerary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Dynamic Visit to Rae Bareli: A Day of Engagements
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, commenced a day of strategic engagement in his Rae Bareli constituency on Thursday, meeting with party members and attending multiple programs. He was welcomed by state president Ajay Rai upon arrival and is set to address party workers shortly.

Gandhi's agenda includes interacting with Bachhrawan assembly constituency workers, followed by a meeting with students at Mool Bharatiya Hostel in Civil Lines. At midday, he is scheduled to participate in a women's dialogue at Sahkari Sangh Limited, illustrating his focus on gender inclusivity.

In addition to these engagements, Gandhi will unveil a statue at Ranabeni Madhav Singh Memorial Inter College, where he will deliver a speech. His itinerary also features unexpected visits to Unchahar and Sadar assembly constituencies, an indication of his dynamic approach to connecting with varied voter bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025