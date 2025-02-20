Rahul Gandhi's Dynamic Visit to Rae Bareli: A Day of Engagements

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, commenced a day of strategic engagement in his Rae Bareli constituency on Thursday, meeting with party members and attending multiple programs. He was welcomed by state president Ajay Rai upon arrival and is set to address party workers shortly.

Gandhi's agenda includes interacting with Bachhrawan assembly constituency workers, followed by a meeting with students at Mool Bharatiya Hostel in Civil Lines. At midday, he is scheduled to participate in a women's dialogue at Sahkari Sangh Limited, illustrating his focus on gender inclusivity.

In addition to these engagements, Gandhi will unveil a statue at Ranabeni Madhav Singh Memorial Inter College, where he will deliver a speech. His itinerary also features unexpected visits to Unchahar and Sadar assembly constituencies, an indication of his dynamic approach to connecting with varied voter bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)