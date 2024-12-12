Left Menu

Mastering the Stars: Eric Vetro's Vocal Magic

Renowned vocal coach Eric Vetro has worked with celebrities like Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie, and Timothee Chalamet to refine their singing skills. He shares insights and techniques in an online BBC Maestro course, emphasizing holistic approaches to voice care and the artistry of capturing unique vocal magic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:00 IST
Mastering the Stars: Eric Vetro's Vocal Magic

Eric Vetro, the vocal coach to the stars, has played a pivotal role in shaping the singing abilities of high-profile celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie, and Timothee Chalamet. His bespoke coaching methods have helped Grande embrace a more operatic sound for her role in 'Wicked', prepared Jolie for her soprano portrayal in the biopic 'Maria', and assisted Chalamet in emulating Bob Dylan's style for 'A Complete Unknown'.

In a recent discussion with Reuters, Vetro elaborated on the intuitive and personalized approach he applies in his sessions. Understanding each client's unique needs, he tailors his techniques, ranging from voice improvement to vocal preservation, over dedicated and progressive training sessions.

Now, Vetro is extending his expertise to the general public through an online course with BBC Maestro, where he delves into a holistic take on singing. Stressing that factors like diet and daily habits impact vocal performance, he shares practical, common-sense advice accumulated from years of celebrity training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024