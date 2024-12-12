Mastering the Stars: Eric Vetro's Vocal Magic

Eric Vetro, the vocal coach to the stars, has played a pivotal role in shaping the singing abilities of high-profile celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie, and Timothee Chalamet. His bespoke coaching methods have helped Grande embrace a more operatic sound for her role in 'Wicked', prepared Jolie for her soprano portrayal in the biopic 'Maria', and assisted Chalamet in emulating Bob Dylan's style for 'A Complete Unknown'.

In a recent discussion with Reuters, Vetro elaborated on the intuitive and personalized approach he applies in his sessions. Understanding each client's unique needs, he tailors his techniques, ranging from voice improvement to vocal preservation, over dedicated and progressive training sessions.

Now, Vetro is extending his expertise to the general public through an online course with BBC Maestro, where he delves into a holistic take on singing. Stressing that factors like diet and daily habits impact vocal performance, he shares practical, common-sense advice accumulated from years of celebrity training.

(With inputs from agencies.)