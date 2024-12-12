Lights, Stars, and Dance: A Week of Cultural Wonders

A unique half marathon in China's Jilin province surprised participants with prizes like a cow, aiming to promote local culture. Meanwhile, in Spain, flaming broom processions turned heads in a magical festival devoid of any actual witchcraft.

The stars also glittered this week as NASA's James Webb Space Telescope revealed fascinating new cosmic phenomena. A galaxy dubbed 'Firefly Sparkle' gave astronomers insight into what our Milky Way once resembled in its early days.

In the world of art and culture, New York's Whitney Museum is celebrating the legacy of Alvin Ailey, a transformative figure in modern dance. Across the Atlantic, three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period are attracting significant attention at a London auction.

